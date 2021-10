Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan tells fan to 'sit down' in Northern Ireland Open outburst

Ronnie O'Sullivan vented his frustration at spectators moving around during his match with Yan Bingtao at the Northern Ireland Open. The Rocket was in the middle of an immaculate 129 break during the third frame when a disturbance in the shadows caused him to stop.

00:00:48, an hour ago