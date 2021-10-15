Snooker

Watch moment Judd Trump has to go to other table to replace wonky spider in match with Mark Allen

After deciding to rely on using the extended spider rest, he then realised that the piece of equipment was ludicrously wonky and effectively unusable. "It's very rickety, it seems," said Eurosport commentator David Hendon while chuckling at the absurdity of the situation. It seems table two have got better equipment! Obviously you don't want it moving around while you're playing a shot."

00:02:09, 9 minutes ago