Snooker

‘We are glad he is back!’ – Neil Robertson makes it eight frames from eight at the Northern Ireland Open

Neil Robertson produced another statement performance as he thrashed Xu Si without conceding a frame on Tuesday. This followed up a 4-0 first-round win against Barry Pinches. Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:39, 44 minutes ago