Snooker

‘What is he doing here? He has cracked!’ – referee blunder cracks Judd Trump up at the Northern Ireland Open

Referee Rob Spencer briefly lost his bearings during Judd Trump’s last-16 clash against Jimmy Robertson at the Northern Ireland Open. The experienced referee was re-setting the table after Robertson was unable to escape a devilish Trump snooker. However, one problem: the cue ball was “about eight feet out” as Neal Foulds said on commentary.

00:02:02, 33 minutes ago