Snooker

'Wow, that is incredible!' - Judd Trump squanders 'match ball' with sloppy miss against Mark Allen

'Wow, that is incredible!' - Judd Trump squanders 'match ball' with sloppy miss against Mark Allen with a 3-0 lead and victory in his hands. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

00:00:35, 22 minutes ago