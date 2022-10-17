Snooker

‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Mark Allen on Ronnie O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle

Mark Allen has opened up on what led to his decision to lose weight over the last 12 months, revealing a conversation with Ronnie O'Sullivan played a big part.

00:01:35, 2 hours ago