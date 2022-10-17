Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Mark Allen on Ronnie O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle

Mark Allen has opened up on what led to his decision to lose weight over the last 12 months, revealing a conversation with Ronnie O’Sullivan played a big part. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand.

00:01:35, 2 hours ago

Related

‘Great sportsmanship!’ – Ursenbacher calls fall on himself
Northern Ireland Open

‘Great sportsmanship!’ – Ursenbacher calls fall on himself

00:01:05

‘Wow!’ – Ursenbacher flukes red then snookers Williams
Northern Ireland Open

‘Wow!’ – Ursenbacher flukes red then snookers Williams

00:01:26

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams
Northern Ireland Open

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams

00:01:03

‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Allen on O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle
Northern Ireland Open

‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Allen on O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle

00:01:35

O’Sullivan suggests return to tiered system to help lower-ranked players
Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan suggests return to tiered system to help lower-ranked players

00:02:42

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – Allen downs ‘fantastic’ pot
Northern Ireland Open

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – Allen downs ‘fantastic’ pot

00:00:38

O’Sullivan and McManus discuss whether snooker needs a VAR system
Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan and McManus discuss whether snooker needs a VAR system

00:03:01

‘Maybe he should go out there and pretend he’s playing me’ – O’Sullivan on Ursenbacher
Northern Ireland Open

‘Maybe he should go out there and pretend he’s playing me’ – O’Sullivan on Ursenbacher

00:00:32

'Clear as day it didn't move' - Selby on foul controversy
Northern Ireland Open

'Clear as day it didn't move' - Selby on foul controversy

00:01:09

‘Everyone knows he hit it’ – Referee calls wrong foul against Craigie
Northern Ireland Open

‘Everyone knows he hit it’ – Referee calls wrong foul against Craigie

00:01:01

More Snooker

‘Great sportsmanship!’ – Ursenbacher calls fall on himself
Northern Ireland Open

‘Great sportsmanship!’ – Ursenbacher calls fall on himself

00:01:05

‘Wow!’ – Ursenbacher flukes red then snookers Williams
Northern Ireland Open

‘Wow!’ – Ursenbacher flukes red then snookers Williams

00:01:26

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams
Northern Ireland Open

‘Wouldn’t surprise me if he wins another world championship’ – O’Sullivan on Williams

00:01:03

‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Allen on O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle
Northern Ireland Open

‘A lot of people can learn from him’ – Allen on O’Sullivan inspiring him to new lifestyle

00:01:35

O’Sullivan suggests return to tiered system to help lower-ranked players
Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan suggests return to tiered system to help lower-ranked players

00:02:42

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – Allen downs ‘fantastic’ pot
Northern Ireland Open

‘Look at that for a shot!’ – Allen downs ‘fantastic’ pot

00:00:38

O’Sullivan and McManus discuss whether snooker needs a VAR system
Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan and McManus discuss whether snooker needs a VAR system

00:03:01

‘Maybe he should go out there and pretend he’s playing me’ – O’Sullivan on Ursenbacher
Northern Ireland Open

‘Maybe he should go out there and pretend he’s playing me’ – O’Sullivan on Ursenbacher

00:00:32

'Clear as day it didn't move' - Selby on foul controversy
Northern Ireland Open

'Clear as day it didn't move' - Selby on foul controversy

00:01:09

‘Everyone knows he hit it’ – Referee calls wrong foul against Craigie
Northern Ireland Open

‘Everyone knows he hit it’ – Referee calls wrong foul against Craigie

00:01:01