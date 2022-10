Snooker

'Another long one, terrific!' - Neil Robertson pots great red on his way to winning final frame

'ANeil Robertson slotted home another long red from distance at the start of the fifth and final frame of his match against John Astley in the Northern Ireland Open. The victory means Robertson has secured a place in the last 16 in Belfast for the first time in his career. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:27, an hour ago