Snooker

'Are you John Higgins in disguise? '- Hammad Miah wonderfully doubles red in fightback against Mark Selby

Hammad Miah executed a beautiful double in his fightback against Mark Selby at the Northern Ireland Open in their round round contest in Belfast. Miah made if 3-2 after losing the opening three frames by narrow margins to the four-time world champion in what was a scrappy match. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:27, 31 minutes ago