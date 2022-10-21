Snooker

'Best player in world' - Ronnie O'Sullivan lauds Neil Robertson as Australian beats Mark Selby at Northern Ireland Open

"Best player in world" - Ronnie O'Sullivan lauds Neil Robertson as the Australian beats Mark Selby at the Northern Ireland Open.

00:00:32, 7 minutes ago