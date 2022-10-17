Snooker

‘Everyone knows he hit it’ – Referee calls wrong foul in Mark Selby v Sam Craigie Northern Ireland Open match

There was a moment of controversy in the middle of the second round match between Mark Selby and Sam Craigie when referee Monika Sulkowska called a foul that wasn’t. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:01:01, 32 minutes ago