Ronnie O’Sullvan has said Neil Robertson is a snooker player without any weaknesses to his game.

He has made a decent start to the new campaign, reaching the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Masters and being in the hunt for the Northern Ireland Open.

His potting and break-building are well known, but O’Sullivan feels the Australian is faultless in all aspects of the sport.

“He has no weaknesses,” O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio prior to Robertson’s semi-final clash with Mark Allen at the Northern Ireland Open.

“I tried to pick one out, I said maybe he could be a bit more nasty on the table. But he is a nice guy, so is not going to play that.

“He does not need to, he is such a brilliant player that his brilliant game is enough but if you are trying to pick something out then you could think he could be a bit more angry at the table.

“That is just me looking for something.”

O’Sullivan has often spoken in glowing terms about Robertson, and he added: "How can you criticise his game, his cue action, his technique, his attitude?

“You don’t win four tournaments. I think he played 10 tournaments last season, won four of them and got into a final in the other.”

While Robertson has had a glittering career, he has only one World Championship title to his name, and O’Sullivan cannot fathom out why he has not been more successful at the Crucible.

“His record at the Crucible is ridiculous, I told him that,” O’Sullivan said. “I said he should be winning it four or five times with his game.

“I don’t think he has any weaknesses, I am not going to try and find one as it is ridiculous trying to find one for someone with his type of game.”

