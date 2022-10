Snooker

'He lacks that killer instinct' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on 'nice' Neil Robertson at Northern Ireland Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan has shared some thoughts on his "nice" rival, Neil Robertson, at the Northern Ireland Open. O'Sullivan believes that Robertson "lacks that killer instinct" at times and "nastiness" in the heat of competition. Stream the tournament and more top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:32, 44 minutes ago