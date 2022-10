Snooker

‘He should be 3-0 up!’ – More pain for Hammad Miah as he loses another frame on the black to Mark Selby

Hammad Miah lost a second consecutive frame on the final black to Mark Selby in their third round clash at the Northern Ireland Open. Miah was on course to steal the frame, but missed the pink which allowed Selby back in to pot the final two balls to go 3-0 up. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:28, an hour ago