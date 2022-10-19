Mark Selby says his concentration “was non-existent” during his scrappy 4-2 win over Hammad Miah at the Northern Ireland Open.

The four-time world champion is feeling his way back into the sport following a tough time last season on account of a battle with his mental heath.

He followed up the win over Evans with victory Sam Craigie, but that did not signal a return to his sizzling best.

It was a battle to get past Miah, as he somehow won the first three frames when looking second favourite. Selby had the chance to close out the match 4-0, but missed a red with the rest and had to summon his reserves to claim the 4-2 win

“It was my concentration again,” Selby told Eurosport. “From start to finish it was non-existent.

“I just felt flat out there. I could have won 4-0 if I'd rolled the red in, 30-up with 27 on. And then the game does not forgive you. After that, I was chasing to try and get over the line.

"Hammad played a little bit better, but not great. It was just a poor match from start to finish.”

Reflecting on the red he missed with the rest at 3-0 to the good, Selby said it was a case of him not concentrating and seeing the correct shot.

“I could have just rolled it in, finished low on the black and dollied the black in and left it on the cushion,” he said. “30-up with 27 on, he probably shakes hands. That is exactly what I was saying about my concentration. I could not see the shots out there.

“I was watching everything else that was going on apart from my table. That is not the right thing to do.

“I could have lost all three. To be 3-0 up I was over the moon.”

Selby delivers ‘hammer blow’ to Miah with classy clearance

Selby added that something clicked when Miah got a foothold in the game at 3-2.

“That was probably the only time I switched on,” he said.

Asked on what he will look to do to improve his concentration levels, Selby added: “I will probably give myself a kick up the back side.

“I will probably go and get a sandwich, have one drink and try and sleep a bit better.”

Selby will face Michael White in the next round on Thursday following his win over Barry Hawkins.

