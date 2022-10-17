Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed his top sports stars of all time, after former footballer Jamie Carragher namechecked the snooker great on his list.

O’Sullivan admitted to being flattered by Carragher’s comments, but moved to clarify what the Liverpool legend said.

“He obviously likes snooker so it was going to be me, or [Stephen] Hendry or Jimmy White. He didn’t say the three best sportsmen of all time, he chose from the sports he likes.

"I think people jumped on the bandwagon. It is nice, he is obviously a fan of snooker.”

Turning his attention to his top three, O’Sullivan extended it to a top five.

Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna was the first name to cross his lips, followed by boxing icon Muhammad Ali.

A pause followed, before the seven-time world champion reeled off greats from the world of tennis and golf.

“[Novak] Djokovic, [Roger] Federer, Tiger Woods," O'Sullivan said.

“They would be the top ones there.”

Expanding on his reasoning, O’Sullivan said: “I like winners. I don’t have much time for people that don’t win.

“I won’t say losers, but I do love a winner.”

Alan McManus was in the studio alongside O’Sullivan and went for the Rocket, as well as individuals from his passion for cricket and golf.

“I agree with Ronnie, go with sports you like,” McManus said. “I like golf and cricket.

“I would go with Warnie, the great Shane Warne.

“I’d then go with Seve [Ballesteros]. One of those guys, a one-word name everybody knows. The gift of the hands.”

Turning to O’Sullivan, McManus added: “Then this guy here. I have been saying it for years, I don’t want to embarrass him, but I agree with Jamie Carragher.”

