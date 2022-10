Snooker

‘I made hard work of it!’ – David Grace says Snooker Gods were on his side against Ronnie O'Sullivan

David Grace half-joked that the Snooker Gods were on his side as he stunned Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Grace was 2-0 down but won the next three frames and had several opportunities to clinch the match to win 4-2. However, he missed some key balls but managed to get over the line and win the decider.

00:04:29, an hour ago