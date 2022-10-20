Mark Selby admits he will “need to be on top of my game” if he is to make it past Neil Robertson and into the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open.

Selby was unhappy with his focus in his won over Hammad Miah, but he showed his quality against White, knocking in a sparkling 132-break to seal his place in the last-eight.

The Northern Ireland Open is the one Home Nations event missing from Robertson's CV.

With Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins already out, he will feel he has a big chance of getting his hands on the Alex Higgins Trophy.

“I need to be on top of my game in the quarter-finals and if I am then I have a chance,” said Selby ahead of Friday's blockbuster.

“Neil is a brilliant player and one of the all-time greats of the game. Me and Neil have won a lot of tournaments and there aren’t that many that we haven’t.

“This tournament is one of them and I’ll be trying hard to put it on my CV.

“He has a good all-round game. WST put on Twitter a question about who the best long potter in the game is and Mark Williams said Neil for certain. I’d agree with that. It gets him out of trouble a lot.

“He is a difficult player to face. I will give it my best and see what happens.”

- - -

