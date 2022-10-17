Snooker

‘I was having breakfast in Wetherspoons the day before’ – Mark Williams on spending 11 hours in Hong Kong

Mark Williams says he spent around 10 to 11 hours in Hong Kong after he was called as a late replacement for the Hong Kong Masters to replace Zhao Xintong. Williams lost to Neil Robertson so returned home straight away after picking up £22,500 for his quick trip to Asia and back. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:04, an hour ago