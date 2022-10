Snooker

‘I’m retired from the sport in that regard!’ – Neil Robertson discusses ranking points with Ronnie O'Sullivan

Neil Robertson is making his first ranking tournament appearance this season after opting to miss the Championship League, the European Masters and the British Open. He’s not concerned about dropping down the snooker rankings or not qualifying four tournaments. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+.

00:01:31, an hour ago