Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan has explained why he is "really surprised" at the state of the young players coming through in the sport at the moment.

The 46-year-old, who has won a record-equalling seven world titles , cannot believe what he is seeing from the next generation of snooker players with so few challenging the established stars at the top of the game.

O'Sullivan was speaking on Eurosport at the Northern Ireland Open, where he will be in action on Wednesday against David Grace , and ahead of Jackson Page's match against John Higgins.

The Rocket could not get his head around the fact that Page, tipped by many to be a rising star, has not already usurped his fellow Class of '92 veteran from Scotland.

"I'm really surprised that we haven't got much better young players," O'Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio.

"I think the last really exceptional young player we have had come through was Judd Trump.

"We are always looking for young players. Is Jackson Page going to do it? Is Aaron Hill going to be one? Luca Brecel. Then they kind of hit that point and they don't really push on.

"Zhao Xintong is the only one but he is still unproven. He is 25, he is not a baby anymore. I know he has won the UK [Championship] and the German [Masters] but look at Stephen Hendry's CV by then - I think he was maybe on three or four world titles.

"So you are always comparing and we are looking for the next great player to come through.

"I am really surprised because we are nearly 50. Is the age thing different? I don't know. I can't work it out.

"By the age of 32, 33, Steve Davis and Hendry were finished winning. I don't know.

"You have to look at it: would a 27-year-old John Higgins lose to a 47-year-old Jackson Page? Do you get what I'm saying?

"You have to really look at it and flip it over. It is weird how it is going on. I can't work out why these youngsters... a 27-year-old Jackson Page - if he is the future of the game - should be a big favourite against a 47-year-old Higgins in my book. But he isn't."

McManus added: "It is a mystery. There is nothing mysterious for me about the Class of '92. They had the correct schooling. It was a different school.

"Ronnie turning pro, 74 out of 76 matches over one summer. You don't know it when that is happening, but for any player that toughens you up and it hardens you up for what is to come."

