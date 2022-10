Snooker

Jimmy White and Alan McManus react to David Grace shocking Ronnie O'Sullivan at Northern Ireland Open

Eurosport pundits Jimmy White and Alan McManus gave huge praise to David Grace after he knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open. Grace fought back from 2-0 down to win the match on a decider to beat the seven-time world champion in Belfast. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:23, an hour ago