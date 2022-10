Snooker

‘Look at the video!’ – Jimmy White not happy with warning from referee Ben Williams post-match

Jimmy White told referee Ben Williams to “look at the video” as the pair shook hands at the end of the match at the Northern Ireland Open. White was beaten 4-0 by Luca Brecel, but an awkward exchange took place between himself and the referee when Williams laughed at wrongly calling the wrong ball. Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.com.

