Snooker

'Magnificent' - Yuelong Zhou drains break of 135 in final against Mark Allen at Northern Ireland Open

"Absolutely magnificent" - Yuelong Zhou drains a stunning break of 135 in the final against Mark Allen at the Northern Ireland Open. The Home Nations series is back with the Northern Ireland Open and it is live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:03:16, an hour ago