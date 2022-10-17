Mark Allen raced to victory as he whitewashed Chen Zifan 4-0 in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open to continue the defence of his title

Immediately, Allen knocked in a superb long red on his way to making a century, before he doubled his lead with a break of 85, after Chen failed to capitalise on a missed red from his opponent.

Chen potted a long red of his own in the third, but was forced to play another red from distance which he missed, leaving Allen to make another big break of 92.

In the next frame, Chen was in first again, but left himself low on the black.

He missed and just like the previous two frames, Allen took advantage with a break of 50 before sealing the match with a few more visits to the table as Chen missed another chance.

Allen will face Hong Kong’s Andy Lee, who beat Dylan Emery in a deciding frame, in the last 32 in Belfast.

“I picked up where I left off yesterday,” Allen told Eurosport.

“Couple of good long reds in the first two frames and two one-visits, that’s the way you want to start the match because it puts your opponent under pressure.

“In frame three he missed an easy red but only because he got frozen out for two frames. I think I missed one ball that I shouldn’t have and that was it.

“It’s probably the most I’ve enjoyed it in Belfast so far. I’m just enjoying my snooker right now.”

Earlier on Monday, Jack Lisoswki became the third top-16 player to lose his opening match when he was beaten 4-2 by Li Hang.

