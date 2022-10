Snooker

Mark Selby delivers ‘hammer blow’ to Hammad Miah with classy clearance at Northern Ireland Open

Mark Selby came back from a snooker behind to steal the second frame of his last 32 match against Hammad Miah at the Northern Ireland Open. Selby produced an excellent clearance on the colours to double his lead in what was “another hammer blow” to his opponent in Belfast. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

