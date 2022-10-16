Mark Selby has revealed he is going it alone without coach Chris Henry in the 2022/23 season.

The four-time world champion received widespread support for opening up and admitting he was struggling.

His form on the table last term was not to his usual standards, with a run to the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix Selby’s one performance of note.

But Selby started the new season by advancing to the quarter-finals of the British Open, and he is happy with where his life is off the table.

The 39-year-old revealed after his 4-2 win over Reanne Evans in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open that he was not thinking too much about his snooker, and was working without a coach.

Asked by Rachel Casey in the Eurosport studio if he was still working with Henry, Selby said: “I was for the last two years but I have gone on my own this year.

“I just said I wanted to try and play and enjoy it, with how I was last year off the table. I am just trying to play and not overthink too much.

“I feel OK. The main thing for me is I am feeling better off the table and am in a better place, which is huge for me.

“If you are in a good place off the table more often that not you play well on the table.”

Henry is one of the most well-known coaches on the circuit, with his approach being to help players with their game, along with their focus and mindset.

As well as helping Selby to World Championship success, Henry has also worked with Shaun Murphy, Ali Carter and has recently started assisting Evans.

Commenting on his form heading into the early stages of the new season, Selby said: “I have started OK, played well in the British.

“I am practicing well and will see what happens here.”

After getting the better of Evans in the opening round at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, Selby set up a meeting with Sam Craigie in round two.

Selby does not have the greatest record at the Northern Ireland Open, with his best result being a run to the semi-finals in 2018.

He has Home Nations titles on his record, namely two Scottish Opens and an English Open.

