Snooker

Mark Selby needs six attempts to get out of awkward snooker against Sam Craigie at Northern Ireland Open!

Four-time world champion Mark Selby found himself in a tricky position in the middle of the second frame of his last 64 match against Sam Craigie at the Northern Ireland Open. Selby wanted to leave the cue ball safe so attempted to play the same shot six times. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+.

00:04:08, 2 hours ago