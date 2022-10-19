Snooker

Mark Selby unsure why he’s unable to find top form at Northern Ireland Open - ‘My concentration was non-existent’

Mark Selby was bewildered as to why he has had to fight so hard to progress to the last 16 after he won a scrappy match against Hammad Miah at the Northern Ireland Open. The four-time world champion has produced few big breaks so far in Belfast and admits his concentration has not been right this week. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:44, an hour ago