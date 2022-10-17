Snooker

Mark Williams says he’s been ‘stalking the practice table’ as fight to practice at venue continues

Mark Williams says he’s been “stalking the practice table” as the fight to get to practice at the Waterfront Hall as the Northern Ireland Open continues. It comes after Neil Robertson described the situation as “pretty horrendous” as he was unable to hit a ball before his first two matches in Belfast. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+.

00:01:32, an hour ago