Snooker

‘Maybe he should go out there and pretend he’s playing me’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on Alexander Ursenbacher

Ronnie O’Sullivan says Alexander Ursenbacher should visualise that he’s playing The Rocket to try and go deeper into tournaments. Ursenbacher has beaten O’Sullivan in three of the four meetings they have had, but has yet to go on a big run at an event. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+.

00:00:32, an hour ago