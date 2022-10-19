Neil Robertson cruised to a 4-1 victory against John Astley to reach the fourth round of the Northern Ireland Open for the first time in his career.

Robertson has a relatively poor record in Belfast, having won the three other Home Nations tournaments, but is arguably the favourite to triumph this week following shock defeats for Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump

The World No. 3 will play Li Hang, who beat Jordan Brown 4-0, in the last 16.

Speaking to Eurosport at the conclusion of his match, Robertson said: "I started off well in the first two frames with back-to-back centuries.

"John fights really hard and he never really gives you any easy chances.

"If it's 50/50 then he's more than happy to roll up to another ball and make you play an extra shot, a bit like a tennis player who just keeps getting it back in."

On his match-up with Li, the Australian added: "I enjoy playing him, he plays the game properly and is a very good player.

"We'll see what happens, I'll just approach it the same way - try and get in and win the frames as early as possible."

Robertson started with a sublime clearance of 135 and made it consecutive centuries after coming out on top in an initially scrappy second frame.

Astley was 52 points ahead in the next frame, but was pegged back by Robertson, before he forced an error from the Australian after a long safety exchange on the final red that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

Robertson responded immediately in frame four with a great long red to make a break of 29. However, Astley hit back with a half century.

The pendulum swung again when Robertson slotted another long red which enabled him to go on and clinch the frame.

'Another long one, terrific!' - Robertson pots great red on his way to winning final frame

Another great long red from the 2010 world champion gave Robertson the upper hand in the fifth and final frame which he won with a century.

Elsewhere, Mark Williams beat Jimmy Robertson 4-2 in the last 32 while Chinese trio Yan Bingtao, Xiao Guodong and Zhou Yuelong all won their second round matches.

