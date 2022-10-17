Advertisement
Snooker

Neil Robertson explains ‘extra incentive and motivation’ to win Northern Ireland Open

Neil Robertson is the only player to have won three of the four Home Nations events but he wants to win the Northern Ireland Open to complete the full set. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:00:44, an hour ago

