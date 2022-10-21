Snooker

'Neil Robertson played great, I can't remember him missing' - Mark Selby rues Northern Ireland Open defeat

"Neil Robertson played great, I can't remember him missing" - Mark Selby rues his Northern Ireland Open defeat to the Australian in Belfast.

00:03:09, an hour ago