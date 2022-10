Snooker

Neil Robertson post-match interview after reaching last 16 at Northern Ireland Open for first time

Neil Robertson spoke to Rachel Casey and Alan McManus after reaching the last 16 of the Northern Ireland Open following his victory over John Astley. Robertson beat Astley 4-1, having never gone beyond the third round in Belfast prior to this week. He is now one of the big favourites for the title following Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump’s shock losses.

00:04:05, 43 minutes ago