Neil Robertson booked a place in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open with a 5-2 win in a heavyweight clash with Mark Selby on Friday.

The world No. 3 is aiming to become the first player to win all four Home Nations trophies; the Alex Higgins Trophy is the only one that has eluded him so far after previous victories in Scotland, England and Wales.

With big players such as Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins already out, his chances are looking good as the highest-ranked player left.

But Robertson’s hopes of going all the way in Belfast were tested against fellow former world champion and world No. 4 Selby.

The Australian's victory extended a good head-to-head run, marking his sixth straight win over the Jester from Leicester

Another engrossing encounter awaits in the semi-finals, where Robertson will face either Mark Williams or Mark Allen, who face off in the evening session at Waterfront Hall.

Robertson got off to a flying start with a break of 73 that set him on course to take the opening frame.

But Selby levelled in the second despite Robertson’s brave effort for snookers, with the first two frames taking just under an hour to complete.

The Englishman claimed the third in clinical fashion but fell just short of a century with a break of 95, before Robertson came even closer with a break of 97 that sent the players in level at the mid-session break level at 2-2.

After the break, the Australian showed his class by taking three consecutive frames to clinch the match, edging a tough sixth frame before taking the deciding frame with a break of 53.

- - -

