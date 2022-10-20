Premium Snooker John Higgins - Robert Milkins 12:45-15:00

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open - we'll be here with live comments from 12:45 BST.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he is writing a new book and that snooker is “not the main priority” for him right now following his shock defeat to David Grace at the Northern Ireland Open.

O’Sullivan was 2-0 up on Grace in their second-round match, but was beaten in a decider in Belfast after some erratic shots.

The Rocket has been doing some punditry in the Eurosport studio this week and will provide more analysis for the rest of the tournament in Belfast.

“I don’t really analyse my matches any more,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “I got beat so I can do a bit of punditry work now.

“I can concentrate on writing a few chapters in my book, I can try and get a bit of practice.

"I suppose the practice tables are a bit emptier now so I'll just enjoy the next few days of this tournament and have a bit of relaxation time.”

Thursday's schedule

Third round

10:00

Lyu Haotian v Daniel Wells

Luca Brecel v Pang Junxu

Anthony McGill v Yan Bingtao

13:00

Zhou Yuelong v Shaun Murphy

Robert Milkins v John Higgins

Tian Pengfei v David Grace

Fourth round

15:00

Neil Robertson v Li Hang

Michael White v Mark Selby

Tom Ford v David Gilbert

19:00

Mark Allen v Xiao Guodong

Stephen Maguire v Mark Williams

Haiotan / Wells v Brecel / Junxu

20:00

Zhou / Murphy v Milkins / Higgins

McGill / Yan v Tian / Grace

