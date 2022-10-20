Snooker
John Higgins - Robert Milkins
12:45-15:00
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open - we'll be here with live comments from 12:45 BST.
O'Sullivan reveals snooker 'not main priority'
Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he is writing a new book and that snooker is “not the main priority” for him right now following his shock defeat to David Grace at the Northern Ireland Open.
O’Sullivan was 2-0 up on Grace in their second-round match, but was beaten in a decider in Belfast after some erratic shots.
The Rocket has been doing some punditry in the Eurosport studio this week and will provide more analysis for the rest of the tournament in Belfast.
“I don’t really analyse my matches any more,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “I got beat so I can do a bit of punditry work now.
“I can concentrate on writing a few chapters in my book, I can try and get a bit of practice.
"I suppose the practice tables are a bit emptier now so I'll just enjoy the next few days of this tournament and have a bit of relaxation time.”
Thursday's schedule
Third round
10:00
- Lyu Haotian v Daniel Wells
- Luca Brecel v Pang Junxu
- Anthony McGill v Yan Bingtao
13:00
- Zhou Yuelong v Shaun Murphy
- Robert Milkins v John Higgins
- Tian Pengfei v David Grace
Fourth round
15:00
- Neil Robertson v Li Hang
- Michael White v Mark Selby
- Tom Ford v David Gilbert
19:00
- Mark Allen v Xiao Guodong
- Stephen Maguire v Mark Williams
- Haiotan / Wells v Brecel / Junxu
20:00
- Zhou / Murphy v Milkins / Higgins
- McGill / Yan v Tian / Grace
