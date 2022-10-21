Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Mark Selby 16:08-18:56 Live

Robertson 1-0 Selby (21-66)

Robertson battled gamely for snookers, but always a tough ask against a bloke like Selby. Going for just under an hour and we are level at 1-1 in the race to five frames.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (6-61)

A pot on red with the rest just struggles in, but Selby lands nicely on black to continue break. Out of position seconds later and might be just a safety shot coming up. Fails to nudge the yellow safe before Robertson screws a white into pocket after slotting a long red. Selby then comes up with a plant on reds as he closes in on levelling the match at 1-1.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (6-14)

Robertson with the two misses trying to hit a red when he could see another red. Opts for a different route the third time. Hits the knuckle of a middle jaw on way back up and leaves Selby with a real chance to compile some points.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (6-0)

And his decision-making pays off as Selby leaves red to green bag. Nothing else doing as Robertson can't land ideally on a colour. A reprieve for Selby.

Robertson 1-0 Selby (5-0)

Robertson keen to get reds open while running safe. Aggressive safety clearly the way ahead for the 2010 world champion.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (78-36)

In goes the final red to green pocket with thumping long pot and that will do the job for Robbo. Superb from the Aussie. He leads 1-0.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (77-36)

32 from Selby in response before he leaves white behind pink. 45 the difference with possible 35 left up. But Robbo doesn't get there off two cushions. One snooker back.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (77-0)

Robertson tickles a red into the centre bag after splashing opening reds. Chance of a ton straight off the bat. Robbo fully focussed on job at hand. Red stays out, but should be more than enough. Three snookers needed.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (64-0)

Robbo almost planted red to middle bag after slotting black, but red stays up and suddenly chance is there to win first frame in one kill. What a start this is. Enough in open to get this frame won quicker than firing up a few shrimps on the barbie.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (23-0)

A three-ball plant by Robertson finds its way into a top pocket and suddenly the Aussie has chance to put down an early marker. Lovely brown to middle and opportunity is there to score.

Robertson 0-0 Selby (0-0)

Almost ready to roll then with the second quarter-final. Robertson leads 15-8 on the career head-to-heads, including the last five matches, and ran out a 6-3 winner in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix last year. They first met in the last 48 of the 2006 Welsh Open with Selby winning 5-3.

Gilbert 4-5 Zhou

"I just had the feeling that I was going to win today," said Zhou, who will face the winner of Lyu Haotian or Anthony McGill in the semi-finals.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-103)

And in goes the black for 103. His third century of the event. Brilliant ball striking and he is going to run out a merited winner of this match. 130 total clearance and a 5-4 win. He is through to the last four.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-73)

Looks for all the world like Zhou is heading through here. Break of 57 before punching red into centre pocket. Should be frame and match. A 5-4 win for Zhou. Can he finish with a century?

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-36)

Some solid ball striking by Zhou as break quickly reaches 29 and counting. Don't want to say this is a frame-winning chance, but it feels that way at this level.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-14)

Terrific plant on red by Zhou and he is back out to land on black. That was a sweet hit by the Chinese player. Chance to build a lead.

Gilbert 4-4 Zhou (1-0)

Early chance for Gilbert in the decider and he gets a bit of encouragement from the Belfast crowd only to miss black off the spot. Well, has been blighted by some errors since leading 4-2.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (9-77)

Chances coming and going for Dave, but full credit to Zhou as he maintains composure to restore parity at 4-4 with a run of 54. One more frame of this quarter-final and Zhou suddenly looks the likelier winner.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (9-24)

Sublime long red by Gilbert, but he ends up overcutting the black. Another disappointing miss as tension mounts.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (8-22)

Zhou faced with black along top cushion, but far too much juice on the shot and he rattles the jaws. Gilbert quickly out of position. Forced to run safe.

Gilbert 4-3 Zhou (0-15)

Another chance of a cut on a red for Gilbert and he catches it too thick. Same story as the black in previous frame, but will that prove equally as costly? Zhou looking to take this match all the way.

Gilbert 4-2 Zhou (36-64)

These points could all have been Gilbert's...Zhou punishing the miss on black by mopping up the required points. In goes yellow and green and Dave needs two snookers otherwise it is 4-3. Gilbert plays one shot, but concedes the frame.

Gilbert 4-2 Zhou (36-8)

That is remarkable. Gilbert seemingly sailing along, but then misses an easy black to yellow pocket. Didn't threaten the pocket with that attempt. Extraordinary miss. Really is.

Gilbert 4-2 Zhou (20-1)

Gilbert's long potting has become a feature of this match as he slams in another great long ball before landing sweetly on pink. Chance here to get frame and match won at this visit.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (84-42)

An 84 break from Gilbert leaves him one frame away from the last four.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (75-42)

Gilbert into the lead in no time at all really. One red slightly near side cushion, but this is the last hurdle.

Opts for rest rather overstretching. In goes red with rest, but not ideally on the blue. In goes blue to leave mid-range yellow. Has to drag this in to land on green. Which he also needs.

Drops it in, but still needs green and he is using spider over blue. But another superb pot and that is going to be 4-2.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (20-42)

Bang! Dave picks out long red and this is a great chance to wipe out that Zhou lead. And perhaps even more. Nothing looks safe on the table.

Gilbert 3-2 Zhou (0-42)

The safety error by Gilbert this time and Zhou has chance to show off his cue skills. Cracking one cushion pot on yellow and delivers the white into the bunch of reds, but he ends up overcutting the pot on red. Tough bridging, but leaves nothing to go at. Just the safety for Gilbert.

Gilbert 2-2 Zhou (78-0)

Third half century of the quarter-final from Dave and this looks like a one-hit visit. Zhou left a long red over pocket and has been duly punished. A break of 71 and a 3-2 lead. Edges clear again for third time today.

Gilbert 2-2 Zhou (53-0)

Gilbert not faced with an easy table, but is picking them off with some purpose to keep the break alive. 'The Angry Farmer' looks to have regained his composure as black drops to middle and he screws over for red near side rail. Neat positional play from Dave and on he goes with black on pink spot.

Gilbert 2-2 Zhou (7-0)

Bout of safety upon the resumption of this quarter-final joust. These players come out at 12 noon and we are nowhere nearer finding who will win this.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-69)

Looks like we are heading 2-2 at the interval. Zhou drops in final red to leave Gilbert needing a snooker. In goes the brown. Gilbert chasing two snookers on colours, but he has seen enough. We are all square in the first quarter-final.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-57)

A fine knock of 56 from Zhou to establish lead of 22 points with 43 remaining. Caught red to centre too thick and it didn't drop. On we go then.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-49)

Zhou into the lead in the frame, but two of the remaining three reds are on a side cushion. So work to be done to win frame at this visit.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (35-17)

Gilbert can't land on red from green. Looks very annoyed, but then throws in a dreadful safety shot. Looked ripe for the world No. 19 to advance, but suddenly chance passes to Zhou.

Gilbert 2-1 Zhou (17-1)

Another cracking red to gain access to the table by Dave. Looks like he is warming to the occasion out there. Will be feeling good about himself as he ploughs into reds from holing black. Obvious chance to compile a big break here.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (67-43)

A lead of 10 points for Zhou, but Gilbert has chance to clear the colours after Zhou hits a black attempting to escape from a snooker. Brilliant brown, blue and pink from Davie and he has snatched an absorbing frame for a 2-1 lead. That is magnificent from Gilbert. A big ovation from the Belfast crowd.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (40-42)

A tense old end to the frame with Zhou two points clear and one red left in baulk. This could go either way.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (16-36)

Another wonderful piece of timing from Dave to drain a red into the green bag. That is classy stuff. What can he make here...

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (8-36)

Gilbert back to the table with a probing long red. Gives him chance to roll white into baulk and up to the cushion. A finely poised look to the third frame. Zhou could be forced to take a tough red to middle. Not quite there, but cut on red by Gilbert to yellow bag fails to materialise. Zhou then fails to clip home a fine cut on red to middle.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (0-36)

An opening 36 from Zhou with that pack of reds bunched together and one red in baulk. Could be a prolonged bout of tactical play to sort this out.

Gilbert 1-1 Zhou (0-29)

Bolstered by that effort in the second frame, Zhou is first to the punch in the third frame. This match coming nicely to the boil with both men in stroke.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (60-65)

Anything you can do...55 from Dave in the first frame is matched by 55 from Zhou in the second frame. That is a quite impeccable clearance with his pot on the penultimate red from distance especially impressive. Like Gilbert in first frame, had no right to make that break, but pieced it together like it was simple. Stunning start to this first quarter-final.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (60-15)

A second chance for Zhou to launch a counter offensive after running out of position. Gilbert kept in check. Second frame in the balance.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (60-4)

This has been a terrific start by Dave Gilbert. Looks like he is going to take this frame out in double quick time. Just looking for a couple of reds here for a 2-0 lead, but he misses a red with the rest. Didn't see that coming.

Gilbert 1-0 Zhou (1-0)

Majestic piece of cueing from Gilbert to slam home a long blue. Zhou missed chance of long red and that could cost him a few points. Gilbert on the move again early in this frame.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (64-50)

A stunning clearance of 55 to the pink from Gilbert and he leads 1-0. Zhou with a tap of his hands and a nod. He knew that was a bit special. Gilbert with a 1-0 lead. Superb from 'The Angry Farmer'.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (36-50)

Stunning long red by Dave gives him chance to put a dent in the Zhou lead. One red near the side rail at moment. Plays a brilliant shot to knock in a red and nudge the red away from the black. Leaves himself double on the final red near centre pocket and bangs it in at pace. What a clearance this would be.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (5-46)

Dave in a spot of a pickle here. Snookered behind the green in baulk and doesn't want to leave an easy opening otherwise could be end of first frame.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (2-39)

End of break on 31, but not a bad effort given the position of balls and not a bad lead either. Gilbert with a delightful red down the table and into a top pocket. What a pot that is.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (1-28)

Gilbert missing a red with a tough cueing over the white and opportunity knocks for Zhou. Black and pink are tied up with blue away from its spot so that cue ball will travel a fair bit in this break.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (1-8)

Zhou with a 4-0 win over Robert Milkins and a 4-2 success against Shaun Murphy yesterday to reach this stage.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

An animated crowd inside the Waterfront Hall for the opening quarter-final. Gilbert breaks off. First to five frames will reach the semi-finals on Saturday.

Gilbert 0-0 Zhou (0-0)

David Gilbert and Zhou Yuelong are ready to roll in Belfast. Gilbert leads the career head-to-heads 2-1. They last met at last year's Welsh Open with Zhou a 4-2 winner in the last 32 of that event.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open.

'That table is disgusting' - Allen slams state of tables

Mark Allen has called on World Snooker to help the players by improving the condition of the tables at the Home Nations events.

Allen kept the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title alive with a 4-0 win over Xiao Guodong.

The scoreline was impressive, and he was by some distance the better player, but the Northern Irishman came off and spoke out about the state of the table at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

“I can say it now I have won 4-0, but that table is disgusting,” Allen said in the Eurosport studio. “It is really bad.

“It is so different from the first two days’ play. It is heavy, it is drifting and playing tighter than normal.

“It is horrible, horrible to play on and it is about getting four frames and getting through."

Read the full story here

Friday's order of play

Friday October 21

Quarter-finals

12:00

David Gilbert v Zhou Yuelong

14:00

Neil Robertson v Mark Selby

19:00

Mark Allen v Mark Williams

Anthony McGill v Lyu Haotian

- -

