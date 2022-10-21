Snooker
Zhou Yuelong - David Gilbert
11:45-15:00
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open.
Northern Ireland Open
'That table is disgusting' - Allen slams state of tables
Mark Allen has called on World Snooker to help the players by improving the condition of the tables at the Home Nations events.
Allen kept the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title alive with a 4-0 win over Xiao Guodong.
The scoreline was impressive, and he was by some distance the better player, but the Northern Irishman came off and spoke out about the state of the table at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.
“I can say it now I have won 4-0, but that table is disgusting,” Allen said in the Eurosport studio. “It is really bad.
“It is so different from the first two days’ play. It is heavy, it is drifting and playing tighter than normal.
“It is horrible, horrible to play on and it is about getting four frames and getting through."
Read the full story here.
Friday's order of play
Friday October 21
Quarter-finals
12:00
- David Gilbert v Zhou Yuelong
14:00
- Neil Robertson v Mark Selby
19:00
- Mark Allen v Mark Williams
- Anthony McGill v Lyu Haotian
- -
