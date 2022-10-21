Premium Snooker Zhou Yuelong - David Gilbert 11:45-15:00

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open.

'That table is disgusting' - Allen slams state of tables

Mark Allen has called on World Snooker to help the players by improving the condition of the tables at the Home Nations events.

Allen kept the defence of his Northern Ireland Open title alive with a 4-0 win over Xiao Guodong.

The scoreline was impressive, and he was by some distance the better player, but the Northern Irishman came off and spoke out about the state of the table at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

“I can say it now I have won 4-0, but that table is disgusting,” Allen said in the Eurosport studio. “It is really bad.

“It is so different from the first two days’ play. It is heavy, it is drifting and playing tighter than normal.

“It is horrible, horrible to play on and it is about getting four frames and getting through."

Friday's order of play

Friday October 21

Quarter-finals

12:00

David Gilbert v Zhou Yuelong

14:00

Neil Robertson v Mark Selby

19:00

Mark Allen v Mark Williams

Anthony McGill v Lyu Haotian

