Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open semi-finals.

O'Sullivan hails Robertson as the best in the world

Ronnie O'Sullivan has paid tribute to who he considers to be the "best player in the world for a few years now" - and that is Neil Robertson.

The Rocket, who exited the tournament earlier in the week, was in the Eurosport studio to watch the Thunder from Down Under defeat Mark Selby 5-2 in a "heavyweight" quarter-final clash at the Northern Ireland Open.

O'Sullivan has always respected Robertson, who is now through to the semi-finals in Belfast, and gave the Australian some very serious recognition from a legend of the sport.

The seven-time world champion not only said that Robertson was the best in the world, but made it clear that he has been for a good while now.

"It's a proper game because they are two fantastic players," O'Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio.

"Two heavyweights. Neil Robertson, for me, has been the best player in the world for a few years now.

"He has been the most consistent, an amazing player, playing against probably one of the hardest match players we have ever had in the game.

"A brilliant game to watch, you know."

Saturday's order of play

Saturday October 22

Semi-finals

13:00

Zhou Yuelong v Anthony McGill

19:00

Mark Allen v Neil Robertson

