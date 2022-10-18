Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘A huge win’ – Aaron Hill beats Judd Trump in style with more great potting

Aaron Hill produced more great potting under pressure to get over the line and beat Judd Trump 4-1 in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Hill potted a great long red, before downing a tricky yellow which allowed him to go on and seal the frame and the match. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:28, an hour ago