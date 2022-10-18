Advertisement
Ad
Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘A huge win’ – Aaron Hill beats Judd Trump in style with more great potting

Aaron Hill produced more great potting under pressure to get over the line and beat Judd Trump 4-1 in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Hill potted a great long red, before downing a tricky yellow which allowed him to go on and seal the frame and the match. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:28, an hour ago

Related

Does this red move by itself? – Bizarre moment as O’Sullivan is about to play a red
Northern Ireland Open

Does this red move by itself? – Bizarre moment as O’Sullivan is about to play a red

00:02:13

‘I don’t really know what I did wrong’ - Trump
Northern Ireland Open

‘I don’t really know what I did wrong’ - Trump

00:00:38

‘It means the world to me’ – Hill on ‘one of the biggest days of his life’
Northern Ireland Open

‘It means the world to me’ – Hill on ‘one of the biggest days of his life’

00:05:13

‘A huge win’ – Hill beats Trump in style
Northern Ireland Open

‘A huge win’ – Hill beats Trump in style

00:02:28

‘Sublime piece of cueing!’ – Hill knocks in stunning long red
Northern Ireland Open

‘Sublime piece of cueing!’ – Hill knocks in stunning long red

00:00:35

Brilliant red from Hill sets him up to extend lead ahead of Trump
Northern Ireland Open

Brilliant red from Hill sets him up to extend lead ahead of Trump

00:00:55

‘Terrific!’ – Impressive break from Hill puts him in front
Northern Ireland Open

‘Terrific!’ – Impressive break from Hill puts him in front

00:04:57

Alan McManus breaks down 'match of the tournament' between Higgins and Page
Northern Ireland Open

Alan McManus breaks down 'match of the tournament' between Higgins and Page

00:02:26

White shares his side of the story after incident with referee
Northern Ireland Open

White shares his side of the story after incident with referee

00:02:24

O’Sullivan says referee behaviour ‘uncalled for’ in White spat
Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan says referee behaviour ‘uncalled for’ in White spat

00:02:13

More Snooker

Does this red move by itself? – Bizarre moment as O’Sullivan is about to play a red
Northern Ireland Open

Does this red move by itself? – Bizarre moment as O’Sullivan is about to play a red

00:02:13

‘I don’t really know what I did wrong’ - Trump
Northern Ireland Open

‘I don’t really know what I did wrong’ - Trump

00:00:38

‘It means the world to me’ – Hill on ‘one of the biggest days of his life’
Northern Ireland Open

‘It means the world to me’ – Hill on ‘one of the biggest days of his life’

00:05:13

‘A huge win’ – Hill beats Trump in style
Northern Ireland Open

‘A huge win’ – Hill beats Trump in style

00:02:28

‘Sublime piece of cueing!’ – Hill knocks in stunning long red
Northern Ireland Open

‘Sublime piece of cueing!’ – Hill knocks in stunning long red

00:00:35

Brilliant red from Hill sets him up to extend lead ahead of Trump
Northern Ireland Open

Brilliant red from Hill sets him up to extend lead ahead of Trump

00:00:55

‘Terrific!’ – Impressive break from Hill puts him in front
Northern Ireland Open

‘Terrific!’ – Impressive break from Hill puts him in front

00:04:57

Alan McManus breaks down 'match of the tournament' between Higgins and Page
Northern Ireland Open

Alan McManus breaks down 'match of the tournament' between Higgins and Page

00:02:26

White shares his side of the story after incident with referee
Northern Ireland Open

White shares his side of the story after incident with referee

00:02:24

O’Sullivan says referee behaviour ‘uncalled for’ in White spat
Northern Ireland Open

O’Sullivan says referee behaviour ‘uncalled for’ in White spat

00:02:13