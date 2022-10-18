Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Alan McManus breaks down 'match of the tournament' between John Higgins and Jackson Page

Alan McManus takes a look at the key moments from a contest he believes is the best match of the 2022 Northern Ireland Open so far between John Higgins and Jackson Page. Higgins was 3-2 and 64 points down, but turned the match around in style to book a place in the third round. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:26, 2 hours ago