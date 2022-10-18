Advertisement
Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Brilliant red from Aaron Hill sets him up to extend lead ahead of Judd Trump

Aaron Hill potted a brilliant red into the middle pocket from a very acute angle which set him up to extend his lead ahead of Judd Trump in their second round match at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Hill went on to make a break of 87 to seal the frame and go 3-1 up. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:55, an hour ago

