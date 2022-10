Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: 'Clear as day it didn't move' - Mark Selby on Sam Craigie foul controversy

Mark Selby gave his thoughts on a controversial call by referee Monika Sulkowska when she called a foul that wasn’t on Sam Craigie that wasn't at the Northern Ireland Open. Craigie rolled up to a yellow to play a safety shot but Sulkowska called a foul even though replays clearly showed the ball moved. He went on to lose the second round match 4-2.

00:01:09, 2 hours ago