Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Does this red move by itself? – Bizarre moment as Sean O’Sullivan is about to play a red

There was a peculiar moment in the match between Kyren Wilson and Sean O’Sullivan when a red appeared to move by itself. O’Sullivan was about to play a red to the top right corner in the second frame, only for the ball to move which left him perplexed. Replays show the ball definitely wasn’t still for one second. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:13, an hour ago