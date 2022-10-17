Advertisement
Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘Great sportsmanship!’ – Alexander Ursenbacher calls fall on himself against Mark Williams

Alexander Ursenbacher called a foul on himself in the fourth frame of his match against Mark Williams at the Northern Ireland Open. Ursenbacher was stretching for the white in the middle of the table but appeared touch the green which nobody else noticed. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:05, 5 minutes ago

