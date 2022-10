Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘I don’t really know what I did wrong’ - Judd Trump downbeat about loss to Aaron Hill

Judd Trump feels his Aaron Hill “got away” with “a lot of mistakes” as the Irishman beat the 2019 world champion 4-1 at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Hill produced a brilliant performance to keep Trump off the table, but the world No. 2 saw the match differently. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:38, an hour ago