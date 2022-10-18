Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘It means the world to me’ – Aaron Hill on ‘one of the biggest days of his life’

Aaron Hill says his 4-1 win over Judd Trump was “one of the biggest days of his life” as he produced a brilliant performance to knock out the three-time Northern Ireland Open champion. Hill largely outplayed the 2019 world champion with some great shots and big breaks under pressure to advance into the last 32. Stream the Northern Ireland Open live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

00:05:13, an hour ago