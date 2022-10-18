Advertisement
Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Jimmy White shares his side of the story after incident with referee

Jimmy White has shared his side of the story to Eurosport after an incident with referee Ben Williams in his match against Luca Brecel at the Northern Ireland Open on Tuesday. White didn’t see the funny side of Williams laughing after the referee made a mistake by calling the wrong ball that The Whirlwind was about to hit. He was given a warning for what his conduct towards the referee.

00:02:24, 29 minutes ago

