Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: ‘Look at that for a shot!’ – Mark Allen downs ‘fantastic’ pot

Mark Allen made a stunning start in his match against Chen Zifan by knocking in a brilliant red which set him on his way to a break of 102. The Home Nations series returns with the Northern Ireland Open live and exclusive on discovery+. You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

00:00:38, an hour ago