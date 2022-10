Snooker

Northern Ireland Open: Robert Milkins wins in dramatic respotted black to take 3-1 lead over John Higgins

Watch Robert Milkins take the respotted black in a dramatic fourth frame against John Higgins at the 2022 Northern Ireland Open. The frame meant that Milkins moved to 3-1 up, one frame away from victory against the former world champion.

00:00:34, 5 minutes ago